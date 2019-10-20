Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 483 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the second quarter worth $401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

In other Oppenheimer news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OPY stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $364.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.10. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $31.82.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $250.94 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.75%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.