Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after buying an additional 40,873 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 104,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $125.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.93 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $101,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.98 per share, with a total value of $1,374,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,059.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.81.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

