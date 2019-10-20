Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FICO opened at $301.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $170.26 and a 1-year high of $373.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 63.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.23, for a total value of $5,443,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,134,368.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Pung sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $2,923,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,888 shares of company stock valued at $44,880,676. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

