Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $893,000 Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 771.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,484 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,271,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,484,000 after acquiring an additional 666,571 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 90,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $14.83 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $45,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,777.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $303,367.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $625,059 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

