Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $746,000 Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,342 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 17.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 2.4% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in International Paper by 5.3% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IP opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

