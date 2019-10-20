Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $40.72 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,819 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $236.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $238.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,063.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.