Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 294,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,463. Medpace has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.73.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Medpace had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $561,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,175,000 after acquiring an additional 600,686 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 611,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after buying an additional 456,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,914,000 after buying an additional 406,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 578,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,877,000 after buying an additional 283,143 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,843,000 after buying an additional 260,980 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

