Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 510 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 163,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,717.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $174,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $119.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average is $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, July 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.