Mechanics Bank Trust Department Invests $1.21 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $107.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $110.25.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

