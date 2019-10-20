Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $5.26 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 24.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 441,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

