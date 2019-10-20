Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $3.66 Million Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,784,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,325,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,009,000 after buying an additional 2,176,532 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $98,372,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,249,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,551,000 after buying an additional 1,466,849 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 239.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,800,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,944,000 after buying an additional 1,269,478 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.96.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 107.80%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

