Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $267.71 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $216.97 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.20.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.647 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

