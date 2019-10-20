McNamara Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,102,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,713,000 after buying an additional 882,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,698,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,383,000 after buying an additional 1,991,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,212,000 after buying an additional 685,789 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,755,000 after buying an additional 265,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,885,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,185,000 after buying an additional 234,090 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

