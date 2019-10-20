McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) PT Set at $2.80 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $2.80 price objective on McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MUX has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on McEwen Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut McEwen Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE MUX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.60. 2,459,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,105. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of -0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 55.09%. The business had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McEwen Mining news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 418,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 244,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 1,221,713 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

