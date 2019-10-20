Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Decreased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $12,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $43,909,000 after buying an additional 57,714 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.50. 3,464,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,356. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $166.19 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.72. The company has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.17.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

