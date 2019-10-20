Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc.

Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.6% of Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.17.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $208.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.72. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $166.19 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

