Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Given a $10.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) has been assigned a $10.50 price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,559,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.24 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 37.8% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,340,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,376,000 after buying an additional 9,962,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 34.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,305,000 after buying an additional 9,786,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,087,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 950.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 22.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,826,000 after buying an additional 1,421,076 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

