Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2,608.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,427,641,000 after buying an additional 8,838,385 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,016,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 26,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,570 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $270.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.16, for a total value of $2,097,882.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,015,230 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,156,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,327 shares of company stock worth $38,323,022 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.