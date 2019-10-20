MassGrid Price Up 2.6% This Week (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx. MassGrid has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $88.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MassGrid has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,231.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.42 or 0.02131742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.62 or 0.02729605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00667506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00686741 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00054825 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00442774 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012177 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MGD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 136,431,816 coins and its circulating supply is 74,971,155 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

