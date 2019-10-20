Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Mason Graphite Inc (CVE:LLG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.22. Mason Graphite shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 39,872 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Mason Graphite from C$0.90 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

