Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,500 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned 0.18% of Masco worth $21,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Masco by 15.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,443,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 193,334 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 2.3% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 96,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 83.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 221,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $43.85 on Friday. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

