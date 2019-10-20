Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 118440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 1,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

