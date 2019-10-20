Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Longbow Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.87.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $121.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $144.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 113.75% and a net margin of 6.81%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,401.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $1,912,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,421. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 42.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 238,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 193.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

