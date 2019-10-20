ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 144.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 114.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 273.5% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $149,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAN opened at $86.65 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $97.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.71. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.58.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

