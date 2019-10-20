Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of MANH traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 571,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $3,499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,357 shares in the company, valued at $22,863,510.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,840. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 51.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $1,760,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

