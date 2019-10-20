Manhattan Associates (MANH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.46-1.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.46-1.50 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.23. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $89.53.

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $3,499,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,357 shares in the company, valued at $22,863,510.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,840. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MANH. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

