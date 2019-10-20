Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092,169 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,706,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,277 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,977,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,800 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,922,000 after purchasing an additional 635,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,300,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after purchasing an additional 418,408 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 48.33%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 5,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $464,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.