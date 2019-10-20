MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

MAG stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Signition LP increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 66.0% in the second quarter. Signition LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

