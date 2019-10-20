LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 764,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.24.

Shares of LYB opened at $86.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $96.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

