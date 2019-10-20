Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given a $8.00 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) received a $8.00 target price from equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lundin Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.20. 6,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,856. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.49. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

