Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.11. 2,316,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,850. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.75. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $209.02. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $20,004,048.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,295.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total value of $20,230,725.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $227.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $238.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $176.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.71.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

