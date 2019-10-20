Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

LK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter worth about $194,000.

Shares of NYSE:LK traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. 2,192,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,990. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19. Luckin Coffee has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $27.12.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. The company’s revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

