Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,458,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,524,000 after buying an additional 113,216 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,679. The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

