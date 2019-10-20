Locus Chain (LOCUS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $7.15 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00220858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.77 or 0.01150321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089175 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,847,258 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

Locus Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.