LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading Down 9.2%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) was down 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $36.54, approximately 1,206,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 665,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. ValuEngine cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on LivePerson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on LivePerson from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Get LivePerson alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $84,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $574,423 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.