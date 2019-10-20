Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Braziliex and YoBit. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $91,579.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.40 or 0.02222866 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000138 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 647,158,457 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Exrates, SouthXchange, Mercatox, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

