LIFE (LIFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $445,364.00

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One LIFE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX and Tidex. LIFE has a total market cap of $445,364.00 and approximately $4,743.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00223595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.01149042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00030275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089327 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

