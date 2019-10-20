Liberum Capital Initiates Coverage on ASOS (LON:ASC)

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASC. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ASOS to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,202.76 ($41.85).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,293 ($43.03) on Wednesday. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,152 ($80.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,538.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,945.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

