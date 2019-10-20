Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

LEGH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oak Ridge Finl. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.15 million and a PE ratio of 14.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Legacy Housing has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $54,035.50. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 63,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $830,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,765,489 shares of company stock worth $25,115,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Legacy Housing by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

