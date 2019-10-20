Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,556 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 209,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 192,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 867,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

In other news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $229.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.