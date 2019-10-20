Lampix Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.00 (PIX)

Lampix (CURRENCY:PIX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. Lampix has a market cap of $124,377.00 and $24.00 worth of Lampix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lampix token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC, CoinExchange and COSS. In the last week, Lampix has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00221174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.01164211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030063 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00088213 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lampix Profile

Lampix’s total supply is 327,154,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,322,017 tokens. The official website for Lampix is www.lampix.co . Lampix’s official Twitter account is @lampix_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lampix is /r/Lampix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lampix

Lampix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Gatecoin, BigONE, CoinExchange and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lampix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lampix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lampix using one of the exchanges listed above.

