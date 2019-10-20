Lake Street Financial LLC Takes Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 358,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 35.9% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.44.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.22. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $125.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

