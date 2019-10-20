Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $237.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.17. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $238.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Gabelli lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

