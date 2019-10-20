Lake Street Financial LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 23.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 47,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 46.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.97.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $165,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $150,313.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,240.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,934. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

