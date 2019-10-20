Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total value of $20,230,725.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $238.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.71.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $207.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $209.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

