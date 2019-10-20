Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 8,777 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 516.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLO. DA Davidson began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

