Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 3,937 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MQT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 180.1% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 82,238 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 26.6% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 602,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,775 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $12.85 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

