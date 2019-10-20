Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,233 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8,083.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $36.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other Jabil news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 9,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $352,167.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,615,104.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,823 shares of company stock worth $5,197,645. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

