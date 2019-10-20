Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $257,000 Position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.61% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGR opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $31.01.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

