L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of LRLCY opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.55. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

